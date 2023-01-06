AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,545 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.