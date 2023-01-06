AE Wealth Management LLC Has $55.60 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

