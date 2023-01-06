AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

