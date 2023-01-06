AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

ARKK opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

