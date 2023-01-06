AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $45,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $366.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.45 and a 200 day moving average of $423.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.02, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.58.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

