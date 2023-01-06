AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

