AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 232,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

