AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,749 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

RDVY stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

