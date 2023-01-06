AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VOT opened at $177.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $241.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

