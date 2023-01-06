AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $417.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

