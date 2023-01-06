AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,588 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Amdocs by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Amdocs by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

