AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,870 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 357.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.