AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.36. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

