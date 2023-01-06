AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $409.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.29 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

