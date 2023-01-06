AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 60,744.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $100.61.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
