AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 137.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 567.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

