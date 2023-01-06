AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 123,162 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,162 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

