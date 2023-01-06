AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,889 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

