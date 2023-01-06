AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $375.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $595.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

