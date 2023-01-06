AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 207,159 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,159 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after acquiring an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.99.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
