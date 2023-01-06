AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 363,173 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.40 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

