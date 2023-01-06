AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,874 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

