AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 62,462 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,462 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Accenture by 106.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $262.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.50. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

