AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,359 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 6.7 %

SHW stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.73.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.