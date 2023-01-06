AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 64,682 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

