AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,031 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 238.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,481,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,526 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

