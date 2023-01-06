AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,484 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.