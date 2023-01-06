AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 95,572 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 95,572 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.