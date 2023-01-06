AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $65.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

