AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after buying an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after buying an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

