Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

