AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 7,550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,937,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $451,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

