Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.