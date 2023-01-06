ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

