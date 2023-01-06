Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4,850.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

