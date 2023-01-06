Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,917.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

