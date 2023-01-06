Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

