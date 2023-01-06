Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

GOOGL opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

