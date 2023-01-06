Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AEE opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.