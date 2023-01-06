Analysts Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in National CineMedia by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.