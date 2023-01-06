Analysts Offer Predictions for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.