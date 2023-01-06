Analysts Offer Predictions for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

