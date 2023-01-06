Analysts Offer Predictions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.10. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,796.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 318,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

