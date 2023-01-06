Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

