Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

