Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

