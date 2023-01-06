Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.7% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 993,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 54,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.