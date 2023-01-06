Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,464 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

