Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

