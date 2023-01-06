Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 993,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 54,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.